How to track your page views and earnings on GhanaWeb Reporter

GhanaWeb Reporter launched

Bloggers earn over GH¢4,000 since launch of GhanaWeb Reporter



Content creators cash out with GhanaWeb Reporter



Bloggers and content creators who have started making monetary gains by using the GhanaWeb Reporter App have shared how users of the platform can monitor page views and track their earnings.



Launched in January 2022 to democratize journalism and empower content creators, the GhanaWeb Reporter App is the first of its kind in Ghana and users have already started cashing out.



Michael Djan, a French tutor in Accra, and Michael Agyapong, a journalist, are the two highest earners with GH₵1,751.34 and GH₵623.63 respectively.

The two users are on the Professional Reporter account which is subscription-based and offers them monetized niche blogs and a content performance dashboard to keep track of earnings from advertising revenue generated by their blogs.



However, with many wondering how a user can track their views and earnings, Djan and Agyapong, in an interview on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei, provided a detailed explanation of how that can be done.



Watch the video explanation on how to track your pageviews and earnings on GhanaWeb Reporter in the post below:



