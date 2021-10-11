How to treat the breast to prevent breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month

A Midwife in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Mary Azika has educated men on how to help women to treat the breast to prevent breast cancer.

According to her, men have an inordinate desire for the breasts of women, a development she noted is good for the prevention of breast cancer.



Madam Mary said this in an interview on Bolgatanga based Dreamz FM as part of an ongoing breast cancer awareness in October.



She admonished women to avail themselves frequently for professional breast assessment, take note of early warning signs and immediately seek medical attention to avoid an escalation of the condition.



The Midwife expressed worry over the late reporting of breast cancer cases saying, “Most of the women come when it is far advanced. As I said earlier on when it starts you don’t feel any pain in the breast. It is when the breast starts changing like becoming big and they start feeling the pain that’s when they suspect and ask what is happening to [my] breast. The best thing is to always go for breast examination and I’ll encourage every woman to come for breast examination.”

She further encouraged men to visit the breast examination centres with their wives to learn the breast examination procedure in order to constantly and accurately examine the breast at home.



“Men should play a role in preventing breast cancer. They should encourage their wives when they deliver to breastfeed because good breastfeeding also prevents cancer. They should come and will teach them because we know men like breasts so much. When children suck the breast for two years, they [men] come back to suck the same breast,” she advised.



The Midwife furthered: “So they should protect their wives’ breasts by coming with them to the clinic so while we examine we teach them to do the same in the house and when they detect anything they are not sure they can come to the clinic and we will confirm. The men should also suck the breast to help prevent cancer.”