How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In one of the interesting moments that characterized Vice President Bawuma’s birthday, some top government officials were captured around a buffet table dishing out food to guests.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia celebrated his 59th birthday on October 7, 2022, with cured lepers from the Weija Leprosarium at his Cantonments residence in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia is said to be the Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana and has supported them over the years with food items and also facilitated the construction of a multi-purpose hostel for them.

The cured lepers asides from joining the Vice President to cut his birthday cake were served food by the likes of Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Zongo Development Minister Mustapha Hamid, Works and Housing Minister Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Youth and Sports Minister Mr. Ussif Mustapha among others.

Beaming with smiles, these officials were seen dishing out all kinds of delicacies including waakye, plain rice, Jollof, fried rice with sauce and all kinds of fish and meat.

Some members of the clergy, family and friends were also present to witness the ceremony.

In brief remarks, Vice President Bawumia thanked God for his continuous protection, grace, and mercies over the years.

“I’m overwhelmed by your presence and the love shown me…a year older, a year wiser,” He stated.

