How unpopular Dr. Amoako Baah polled only 18 votes in NPP Chairmanship race

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

A former Political Science Lecturer at the University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, failed miserably in an attempt to be elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

It would be recalled that at the last New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region to elect new executives for the party, the outspoken political analyst managed to obtain only 18 votes, an outcome that shocked Ghanaians to have come from a person believed to be a repository of knowledge in politics and especially matters of the governing party.



Dr. Amoako Baah had accused the then-executives of bad leadership as part of his decision to run for the National Chairman position in the 2018 National Executives Elections.



He claimed lawlessness at the time had engulfed the party involving vigilante groups, indicating that under his watch, such acts would be a thing of the past.



“The way and manner things are going, I never saw we will be doing such a thing in government,” he told the media.



He strongly blamed the then-acting chairman of the party, Mr. Freddy Blay, for several incidents, such as Delta Force protesting against President Akufo-Addo’s nominees as well as other violent incidents recorded across the country.

“When I heard Delta Force and all this rancour, what came to my mind was where is the chairman? You don’t expect [the] president to manage this. The president’s focus is on the government, especially since it was an appointment time and you are expecting him to look at the party too; he cannot...where was the chairman then,” Dr. Richard Amoako queried in a radio interview.



But at the end of polls in the Eastern Regional Capital, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah came last with a paltry 18 votes out of the over 5,000 delegates. Freddie Blay garnered 3,021 votes against Ntim’s 2,515.



Prior to the event, Dr Richard Amoako Baah had revealed he was unable to embark on a flamboyant campaign like his competitors because he was broke.



According to him, it also informed the reason his posters and banners were conspicuously missing at Koforidua Technical University, which was the venue for the 26th National Delegates Conference of the party.



“Yes, you cannot see my banners and posters like my competitors because I am broke. I do not have money as they do in order to embark on such a profligate campaign”, he told journalists.