How were we going to stop Joe wise from voting - MP defends brawl in parliament

A.B.A. Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, has defended the actions of some members of Parliament on Monday 20th December 2021.

Members of Parliament engaged in a brawl on Monday, December 20, 2021, when they were about to cast their vote on the government’s controversial E-levy.



The chaos occurred when the Finance Committee of Parliament had given the green light for the 1.75% E-Levy to be discussed on the floor of the House following a majority decision at the Committee level.



Speaker Alban Bagbin was absent from the house when the incident occurred.



First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, had openly expressed interest to vote on the E-levy when the need be.

A video that had gone viral on social media captured MP’s punching their colleagues at will when the debate got out of hand and Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu stood up to vacate his seat.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, said the Minority in Parliament will continue to insist on the right thing being done.



Asked whether or not the Minority could have used other means to express their dissatisfaction, the lawmaker asked the host to show him a better way to stop the 1st deputy speaker of Parliament from voting on the controversial E-levy.



“How were we going to stop ‘Joe Wise’ from voting? Show me how else we could have stopped the speaker from voting. Show me so that next time we can do that. Parliament can also tell us if a speaker can engage in such a level of misconduct and disregard the laws. Until he started exhibiting such misconducts we all had some level of respect for him,” A.B.A. Fuseini told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.