Huge explosion wipes out Western region town of Apiate; claims dozens of lives

Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion

A huge explosion on Thursday afternoon has devastated the town of Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region.

Visuals from the area show homes flattened due to the impact of the explosion which has claimed a dozen lives.



The Ghana Police Service has since made a passionate appeal to surrounding communities to open up schools and churches to house residents of the town who have been rendered homeless.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway,” the police said in a statement.

“An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.”



