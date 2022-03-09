Huge turn up at QIC Go Girl mega wellness meet-up

Some participants at the wellness meet-up

Source: Anthony Darko, Contributor

Scores of women turned out for the Go Girl Mega Wellness Meet-Up organized by Quality Insurance Company (QIC) Limited. The event, which was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, provided an opportunity for participants to engage in some physical exercises to improve their health and well-being as well as to network.

In attendance were QIC clients and their families as well as non-policy holders who invited to the free event.



Participants were taken through several health-enhancing activities including aerobics, yoga and Zumba sessions. These exercises were aimed at aiding participants to relax and release pent-up stress from work.



There was also a wellness and healing workshop, facilitated by Olivia Mamle Donkor, popularly known Ariel the Wellness Coach. She urged the participants to endeavour to make time for themselves to rest, relax and reflect. She also spoke about the need for them to only stay in healthy work environments that enhance wellbeing.



“It important that when you're at work, you remember that your life is there with you. Healthier, happier staff are more productive. You can't leave your life for eight hours and take it back when you get home,” she said. “The more you take care of yourself at work, the healthier you are and the less healthcare costs you have.”



Participants expressed gratitude to Quality Insurance for putting the event together and called for more of such meet ups in the future.

“It was great,” one of the participants, Aba Asamoah, a journalist said. “Imagine all businesses were doing this for their clients. You come, you get food, exercise, music and network.”



Managing director of Quality Insurance, Kobina Addison, was impressed by the turn out for the event. He said the event formed part of the company’s commitment to give back to the community.



“This is a business and of course, we want to make money but also we want to make sure we give back,” he said. “Apart from supporting wellness for women, I’m sure many of you are aware we also support the Korle-Bu child cancer unit. A percentage of everything you pay us when you sign on to the Go-Girl Policy goes to [support the construction of] the Korle-Bu Childhood Cancer Unit.”



QIC’s Go-Girl Policy is a comprehensive vehicle insurance policy with added benefits such as the use of a courtesy car at the time of claim. Other benefits include facilitating the driver license renewal process at the DVLA prestige centre and one-time complimentary vehicle servicing.