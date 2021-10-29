Human Trafficking: Report suspicious persons to Police - Citizens urged

The youth have been particularly urged to be vigilant

Source: GNA

Leonard Kobina Ackon, Head of Advocacy and Partnerships at the International Justice Mission Ghana (IJM Ghana), has urged the public to report suspicious human trafficking syndicates to the Ghana Police Service.

He said the public especially the youth must be vigilant, and inform the Ghana Police Service when confronted by agencies and individuals with juicy and lucrative offers outside the country.



Mr Ackon explained that such offers could be a human trafficking syndicate activity reiterating that it was therefore a must to report to the law enforcers with immediate effect.



He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of a training session held by IJM Ghana for Young Journalists Fellows to learn key concepts of advocating against human trafficking through comprehensive media reportage and campaign.



He said the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Ghana Police Service was mandated to rescue victims, arrest perpetrators, and prosecute and "report such cases to the police."



He added anyone seen trafficking a child onto the Volta Lake should be reported to the nearest Police Station to act swiftly to apprehend such perpetrators.



Mr Ackon noted that human trafficking was real and happening daily saying nobody deserved to be sold hence the need for the public to help curb such activities by not hesitating to expose traffickers.

He said no amount of money could purchase the life of a human being and everyone had dignity and should collaborate to fight against human trafficking by reporting suspected cases to the law enforcement agencies.



Mrs Jacqui Oyimer, Senior Associate, Community Relations, Advocacy and Partnerships at IJM Ghana, said the organization equips Ghana's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and law enforcement agencies to investigate and respond to human trafficking, by strengthening the coordination between law enforcement and



social services that was essential to successfully prosecute traffickers.



IJM, she added also heal survivors of human trafficking from the trauma, in addition to finding a safe place they could thrive at, which could either be back home with their families or in a shelter where they would receive an education or job training.



She said the Mission also supports the law enforcement partners to gather evidence by assisting public prosecutors to successfully prosecute traffickers and criminals for slavery crimes under Ghanaian laws.