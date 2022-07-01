Hundreds of students displaced as fire guts Kwahu Ridge SHS dormitory

Some 64 students who were sent home as a result are expected to return on Monday

Fire guts girls dormitory of Kwahu Ridge SHS

Mpraeso MP donates GHC20,000 to Kwahu Ridge fire victims



64 students sent home after fire outbreak



Hundreds of female students of Kwahu Ridge Senior High School have been displaced as a result of a fire outbreak recorded in the school on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



The incident is said to have occurred around 11:20 am while the students engaged in sporting activities during their sporting week activities.



Mattresses, trunks, beds uniforms and personal items belonging to the students were consumed by the fire which took the effort of firefighters to extinguish.

Management of the school was forced to send home some 64 students who were left with only their sports kits which they were wearing when the fire broke out.



The students who could not salvage any of their items have been asked to return to school on Monday as arrangements are made to get them uniforms and other essentials.



The rest of the displaced students are perching with mates in other dormitories leading to overcrowding.



Most of the affected students are said to be final year students preparing to write their West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASCE).



Chairman of the schools’ Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Mr E. A. Acheampong has therefore appealed to stakeholders to come to the aid of the affected students and the school.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has visited the school and donated GHC20,000 cash as a relief intervention.



Also, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, accompanied officials of the National Disaster Management Organization in the region and DCE for the area Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr. also visited the school on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.



He said the President has directed that he fast tracks mobilization of the needed resources to ameliorate the plight of the students.



“I want to sympathise with you first of foremost, it’s very unfortunate that such a bad incident has occurred. I have a firm believer and person of faith that this will not happen again. My understanding is that immediately after the fire broke, the MCE came over and assisted the firefighters to bring the fire down… and he has informed me that the Member of Parliament also visited you and donated a handsome GHC20, 000 to the school. Our responsibility as managers of this country.”



“I bring you greetings from President Akufo-Addo. Unfortunately when you guys have the accident, at that time he was not in Ghana. But he has been informed and he immediately asked me that I stop all that I am doing in the region to come, so that I will come and see you at KRISTECH and bring you his greetings. He has therefore ordered me to ensure that we fast-track an emergency accommodation for you. So I needed to stop whatever I was doing in Koforidua and get in here to find out the facts myself then I will be able to report the same to him, and then together we will look for the needed resources to come and make life comfortable for you again. So I want to assure you that you’re going to see the completion of the old project and even getting a new one,’’ said the Minister.

The Regional Minister announced that the NADMO will mobilize some relief items including mattresses, and rubber buckets among others in the short term.



However, the cause of the fire, according to Starrfm.com.gh, is yet to be determined.



