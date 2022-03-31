Hungarian president honors Lawrence Tetteh

Lawrence Tetteh receiving an award

The president of Hungary, H.E. János Áder, has decorated the Founder and Leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, an international evangelist, with the highest national award of his country—the Knight of Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary.

The conferment was done on behalf of President Áder by the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Tamás Fehér, at a brief and colorful ceremony on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Hungary Embassy in Accra.



Dr. Tetteh was honored by the Hungarian government for his outstanding performance and instrumentality in building the bilateral and business relationship between Ghana and Hungary.



Conferring the Honor on Dr. Tetteh, the Hungarian Ambassador mentioned that this was the second time a Ghanaian is receiving this award in the history of Hungary.



Addressing the gathering, the dean of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Claudia Turbay Quintero, the award was in recognition of Dr. Tetteh’s uniqueness in every sphere of life.



She added that Dr. Tetteh's leadership was exemplary and worthy of emulation.



Former President of Ghana, H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, who graced the occasion, underscored that Dr. Tetteh was deserving of the award.

He contended that Dr. Tetteh contributed immensely towards the opening of the Hungarian Embassy in Ghana.



“Rev. Tetteh is the embodiment of the relations between the two countries—Ghana and Hungary”, former President Kufuor noted.



On her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, admitted that Dr. Tetteh has been of great help to her commending him for his passion for the Ghana - Hungary relationship and how this can be harnessed for the mutual benefit of their friendship.



In a brief remark, Dr. Tetteh who is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), a tele- Evangelist, Philanthropist and Counsellor, expressed appreciation for the honor done him, and dedicated the award to God.



"If you have the opportunity to do something, do it with your all. The relationship between Ghana and Hungary is through the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC)", he stressed.



He however, pointed out that "any politician who does not love and fear God, does not merit your vote."