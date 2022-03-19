Hunter 45, shoots himself at Awutu Bonsoku

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital

A 45-year-old hunter, Isaac Bentum, has died instantly after mistakenly shooting himself to death at Awutu Bonsoku a Community within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The sad incident happened Thursday, March 17, 2022, evening around 5:30 PM.



According to ASP Kingsley Asante, District Police Commander of Senya Bereku, the hunter Isaac Bentum returned from hunting on Wednesday, March 16, at 12:00 midnight but did not remove the remaining bullets from his double-barrel gun.



He said Isaac, in an attempt to put the gun in its proper place, mistakenly pulled the trigger and fired his own chest, killing him instantly.

According to ASP Kingsley Asante, when police arrived on the site, they discovered the deceased Isaac Bentum’s body in a pool of blood.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.