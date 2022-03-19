0
Menu
News

Hunter 45, shoots himself at Awutu Bonsoku

Hunter File Image 1 The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 45-year-old hunter, Isaac Bentum, has died instantly after mistakenly shooting himself to death at Awutu Bonsoku a Community within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The sad incident happened Thursday, March 17, 2022, evening around 5:30 PM.

According to ASP Kingsley Asante, District Police Commander of Senya Bereku, the hunter Isaac Bentum returned from hunting on Wednesday, March 16, at 12:00 midnight but did not remove the remaining bullets from his double-barrel gun.

He said Isaac, in an attempt to put the gun in its proper place, mistakenly pulled the trigger and fired his own chest, killing him instantly.

According to ASP Kingsley Asante, when police arrived on the site, they discovered the deceased Isaac Bentum’s body in a pool of blood.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of man slapped by Afia Schwarznegger demands apology
Thomas Partey converts to Islam - Report
How much is Gh¢50,000 - Afia Schwar descends on NPP foot soldiers
Pastor Otabil's 2014 prophecy on the cedi against dollar hitting 10
Kwasi Pratt descends on Bawumia
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders