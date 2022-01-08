Hunter arrested for shooting another dead in Kpeve

Hunter shoots another dead

The police in Kpeve in the Volta region have arrested Yao Papa Domie 31, of Vume Village, for the murder of a fellow hunter when they went on a hunting expedition, on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The suspect told police he mistook his colleague for a game and mistakenly shot him. The victim, Eric Sonka died instantly.



The deceased body has been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Suspect is currently in police custody and he will be charged for court as soon as the investigation is completed.