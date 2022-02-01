Hunter kills brother in-law he mistook for game at Anyirawase

The suspect is in the custody of Police in the Anyirawase District for shooting his brother in-law.

According to preliminary investigation by the Police, Gbati Kwami on January 29, 2022 said he met his brother in-law Awusie Komla while going on a hunting expedition.



He said they exchanged pleasantries and he Gbati Kwami left for the forest which is two and half miles from the town.



Gbati Kwami said one hour after he had met with Awusie Komla he saw an saw an animal and shot at it and due to bad weather he returned home.

About 7:00 am on the same day, he went back to look for the animal he shot but rather saw the deceased Awusie Komla.



Togbe Ameworlor and Efo Senyo arrested and brought to Dzolokpuita Police station with one unregistered single- barrelled gun.



Police, with the help of the residents and relatives of the deceased conveyed the body and deposited it in Super Care private morgue at Saviefe Agorkpo for autopsy.