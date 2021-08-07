Husband leaves wife and kidney diseased child for another woman

Source: SVTV Africa

Single mum of 6, Gifty Dzodze has cried out to Ghanaians to support her child who has a kidney problem. The family’s living condition is deplorable.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gifty indicated that her husband divorced her after she got pregnant with their last born, accusing her of cheating on him.



“He said the child is not his so I should leave. This is after I caught him with another woman. He has several children with two other women and since he can't take care of all of us, he rejected mine.



"We have been to the hospital and they say one kidney seems low. He was too puffy so they said they will help with the swelling and that's what we are dealing with,” she said.



According to Gifty, they have a year until his condition worsens. Hence her decision to seek help.

Presently, she lives in a single uncompleted building with no roofing. The house was given to them by a generous individual after they were abruptly evicted from their home.



“I just need support to start a business so that I can cater for my children. It is difficult to even give them money for school each morning,” she pleaded.



