Husband reports wife for reportedly stealing from her former employer

• Esther together with her accomplice have been arraigned before court



Esther Obiri, a former employee of Town and Country Books Service, is standing trial after she was initially confronted and later reported to the company’s authorities by her husband for stealing from the firm.



The report originally captured by The Chronicle newspaper stated that Mr. Enoch Obiri reported his wife to the company for allegedly conspiring with her former co-worker to steal an undisclosed amount of money.



Esther and her alleged accomplice have since been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of stealing but both pleaded not guilty to the charges.



According to the prosecuting officer, Chief inspector John Gohoho, the complainant in the case is the sole proprietor of Town and Country Books Service.

He added that the two suspects were the complainant’s former secretary and warehouse keeper respectively.



The prosecuting officer further told the court that although Esther resigned from the company in 2017, her husband discovered that she was still in touch and secretly dealing with some of her former co-workers.



The officer also said that Esther’s husband became alarmed and apprehensive when he realized that his wife disclosed her intentions to acquire a shop worth GH¢35,000.00.



This situation according to the officer prompted Esther’s husband to inform his wife’s former employer without hesitation.



But Esther vehemently denied the theft claims when she was confronted by her former employer according to the prosecuting officer.



Enoch in a bid to prove his allegations searched through his wife’s belongings and retrieved some invoice booklets belonging to the company and handed them over to the sole proprietor.

The case was reported to the police and Esther together with her alleged accomplice were arrested.



It was disclosed in court that during investigations, the accused persons admitted to having conspired to steal textbooks worth GH¢20, 000. Esther was also said to have paid an amount of GHC13, 000 out of the amount ‘stolen’ to the police.



Also, it was discovered after two audits were commissioned by the complaint that in the last quarter of 2017, books worth GHC136, 961.25 went missing.



The case has, however, been adjourned to November 3, 2021.