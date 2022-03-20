1
Husband shoots wife to death over ‘divorce threats’

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

A man fatally shot and killed his 44-year-old wife when she threatened to divorce him.

64-year-old Kwaku Obeng, aka Joseph Monney, opened fire on the deceased, Sophia Akosua Boatemaa after she made that pronouncement during an altercation at their Anyimi home last Thursday evening, witnesses told dailymailgh.com.

Officers from the Jacobu District Police Command who rushed to the scene following a distress call found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood .

She was declared dead by the policemen at the scene.

Jacobu District Police Commander Superintendent Iddrisu Abdullai said the suspect has been arrested and is assisting police investigations.

“On the spot investigations established that the deceased was shot by her husband. Preliminary investigations have also established that the deceased had threatened to divorce him [the suspect]…So he took it upon himself to end her life but for now, he is in our custody.”

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Peter’s Hospital morgue for autopsy, the police chief said adding: “the suspect will be processed for court in the coming days”.

