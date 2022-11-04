Husband, wife granted GH¢250,000 bail over alleged sale of ‘wee’

File photo

The Accra Circuit Court has granted GHc250,000 bail to a married couple for allegedly engaging in prohibited business related to suspected narcotic drugs and giving bribes to influence a public officer.

The pleas of Mr. Richard Mensah, a 40-year-old carpenter, and Ms. Augustina Yawa Benuyewa, a 35-year-old trader, were not taken as the substance was yet to be tested.



Mr. Mensah was charged with prohibited business related to narcotic drugs, while the wife, Ms Benuyewa, was also charged with giving a bribe to influence a public officer on behalf of her husband.



The court, presided over by Mrs. Ellen Offei-Ayeh, admitted Mr. Mensah to bail in the sum of GH₵150,000.00, while Madam Benuyewa was granted GH₵100,000.00 bail with three gainfully employed sureties each, one to be justified.



The court ordered Mr Mensah to report to the Accra Regional CID every Monday and adjourned the case to November 28, 2022, for their pleas to be taken.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainants were police personnel of the Regional Alpha Swat Patrol Team, whilst the couple resided at Abeka Flat Top.



The prosecution said Mr Mensah had allegedly engaged in the sale of Indian hemp to the youth in the community.



Insp Appiah said the police arrested Mr Mensah for allegedly selling Indian hemp, and a search conducted in his room revealed a number of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp (wee).



The prosecution said when Mr. Mensah was taken to the Regional Police Headquarters for investigation, Ms. Benuyewa offered GH₵20,000.00 to the leader of the Patrol Team to withdraw the case against her husband, and she was also arrested.