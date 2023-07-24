Hypocrites! Beware of activists who are not gays themselves – Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and one of the eight proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Sam Nartey George has warned the public against blindly following individuals who profess to be LGBTQ+ activists.

He indicated that their advocacy might not genuinely reflect their beliefs or intentions.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Legal Agenda, Sam George likened the activists' behaviour to those selling medication but who are not willing to take it themselves.



“If a person is selling a medication to you and the seller is unwilling to take the medication, you should be careful, the medicine will kill you,” he said.



Sam George claimed that these activists are motivated more by financial incentives than genuine concern for LGBTQ+ rights.



“They are hypocrites, and they are businessmen and women. The LGBTQ community is looking for people who they will pay to advocate for them. Many of them were paid to put together memos to come to Parliament. Yes, we know,” he said.

He also accused the activists against the anti LGBTQ+ of being insincere, pointing out that many of them have been married multiple times to men, without ever marrying women.



“We know for a fact that they were paid to do the legal opinions that they did. That is why none of their children is a homosexual. That is why they all dance at their sons’ wedding when they brought women home to marry. They didn’t tell their sons to go back and find a man to marry.



“They have been married, some of them three times already and each time they got married to a man they never marry a woman. So, if what they are preaching they believe, you practice what you preach,” he continued.







