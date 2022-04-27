I've been denied access to my children for over 12 years now - Popular Counsellor speaks out

Rev Mabel Gemain

Marital abuse is rampant in our part of the world. Even though there are several laws protecting the family system, it is difficult for many to have access to justice.

A popular counsellor, Rev Mabel Gemain has shared an emotional experience she is been battling for years.



She says after the collapse of her marriage, the husband has denied her access to the fruit of that union which is the children.



Sharing her experience with the host of Talklife TV show, Nana Yaa Konadu, she disclosed that, for over 12 years, she has tried every legal means to see the children but all efforts have proven futile.

Rev Mabel Gemain is therefore pleading with state actors to help her see her children as according to her, she is emotionally drained.



Watch the full video below: