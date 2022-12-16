I’m assured of a renewed mandate – Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, NDC National Chairman

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says he has been assured of a renewed mandate by delegates of the political party.

He says delegates in all the 16 regions of Ghana believe his message and think he is the person to stop the New Patriotic Party from breaking the eight.



Ofosu Ampofo says delegates in the NDC believe he has a lot to offer and will therefore renew his mandate to ensure that the NDC benefits.

“The reception has been overwhelming; my campaign message has been received by the delegates and they have appreciated the kind of work that I’ve done for them for the past four years and they have assured me that they will renew my mandate to continue the unfinished agenda that I set myself to do.”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on December 17, 2022, go to the polls to elect leaders to steer the affairs of the political party.