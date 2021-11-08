I absolutely support Akufo-Addo government's digital initiative - Dr Asante

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Akufo-Addo-led government for their digital transformative programmes.

The Vice President days ago delivered a public lecture at the Ashesi University outlining the government's plans and progress in digitizing the economy.



Dr. Bawumia, in his address, shed more light on some already implemented digital programmes like the Ghana card, digital property address system, mobile money interoperability and Zipline medical drone delivery services among others.



He also pointed out further plans to digitally advance the nation, touching on e-pharmacy, e-passport, enrollment of Ghanaian babies onto the Ghanacard and the synchronization of data with all these projects and others geared towards developing the country and ensuring that Ghana catches up with the digital world.



Dr. Asah Asante, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', was exhilarated by the government's phenomenal successes and initiatives to digitalize Ghana.

He highlighted some benefits to Ghana saying digitalizing the economy will help curb corruption, encourage accountability and enhance good governance.



He, therefore, minced no words as he declared full support for the digital vision of the Akufo-Addo administration.



''I fully support it even when I'm alive or dead. It's a good thing . . . I like this initiative every day," he stated.