I agree with Odike 100% - Computer Man

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man, says he agrees with the assertion that chiefs and traditional leaders are highly embroiled in illegal mining activities.

The statement by Computer Man is on the back of allegations by the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, that chiefs in the Ashanti Region are promoting illegal mining activities.



Speaking to Oman Channel, Computer Man said but for Odike dragging Manhyia Palace and the name of the Otumfuo into the matter, he agrees wholly with the allegations he shared.



"The only fault in what Odike said was bringing Otumfuo and Manhyia's name into the matter," he said.



Computer Man explained that Odike erred by naming the revered King of Ashanti Kingdom and his palace in such an allegation but insisted that chiefs were indeed highly embedded in galamsey activities.



"In the Ashanti culture, the occupant of the Golden Stool is revered in any case; when you are addressing him, you draw down your cloth and take off your sandals. He is a great king whom you can't blemish with certain allegations. If it was the olden days, such allegations against him would warrant your beheading immediately.



"But today, things have changed because of democracy. So that was where Odike got it wrong, for alleging that Otumfuo is sitting aloof for galamsey to fester and claiming he will mobilise a demonstration against Manhyia. There is nothing wrong with organising a demonstration, but again it was wrong to draw Otumfuo and Manhyia's names into the subject.

"Apart from that, I agree with everything he said 100%. If you take out Otumfuo and Manhyia's name, the allegations against the chiefs meddling in galamsey is 100% correct," he said.



On the back of Odike's allegations, some chiefs have argued that traditional leaders have little to no power in fighting illegal mining, but Computer Man disagrees.



"Nobody can engage in galamsey on any land without the knowledge of the chief. Whether it is lumbering, sand winning, quarrying or whatever resource extraction a person engages in, a chief must be aware, let alone rich minerals such as gold.



"A lot of the chiefs have a hand in it; if my King Otumfuo likes, he should summon me; I will be able to point out their names one after the other," he argued.







