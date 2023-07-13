I almost lost my sister because of damaged traffic lights – Man cries out

File photo

A frustrated and concerned citizen recounted a harrowing experience involving a near-fatal accident caused by nonfunctioning traffic lights at the Tema Community 5 junction.

Speaking on the Happy Morning Show, the victim expressed his frustration and called attention to the life-threatening consequences of this persisting menace.



According to the victim, the incident unfolded just two days ago on the bustling Link-Hospital road, where a nonfunctioning traffic light posed a significant danger to motorists and pedestrians alike. The man, whose sister narrowly escaped death, emphasized the proximity of prominent institutions, such as the TMA and TBC, to the said traffic light.



The visibly upset man criticized authorities for their lack of swift action. “It hasn’t been fixed and the time an MP’s life was in danger in Ghana, all the MPs were assigned security. But we, the citizens, our lives don’t matter,” he lamented. He expressed his frustration, stating that it seems officials are waiting for a tragic incident involving an MP’s family member before addressing the dire situation.

Providing details of the accident, the man said, “She was in a taxi and getting to the T-junction on the stretch and their car was hit by a lady who didn’t seem to be paying attention because she was just in a hurry to get her pass. If the traffic light was working, someone stops the other drives through. She was then at the back seat and the car hit the passenger side. The unfortunate situation is, she allowed the taxi driver pick up a child she lived in a household with as she was trying to be a good Samaritan. As we speak the boy ended up at the general hospital.”



This incident serves as a wake-up call to the relevant authorities after Happy FM led the discussion of faulty traffic lights, urging authorities to prioritize the repair and maintenance of such traffic lights.