I also admire your works – NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply

A seeming attempt by an activist of the New Patriotic Party to berate the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo backfired after the MP took time to explain things to him.



Domprehba Kwame who is a known footsoldier of the NPP on social media called out Adwoa Safo for placing her interest above that of the party.



In a comment reacting to a seasonal wish by Adwoa Safo, the activist posted “you can stay in the USA forever. The NPP is bigger than any individual”.

His comment elicited a response from Adwoa Safo who first commended him for his works for the party before reacting to the implicit accusations.



“I truly admire your zeal for our dear party. Been following your exploits on Facebook. Keep up the good work."



“Indeed the NPP is bigger than any individual but again, it is these individuals who make up the party. Let us learn to know before we pass judgement."



"I won’t stay in the USA forever. I have a social contract with the good people of Dome-Kwabenya which I consider sacrosanct. In good time, I will be back to continue the good work we have done in the constituency and ably represent their interest and aspiration in the august House of Parliament”, she shared.



Following Adwoa Safo’s intervention, Domprehba Kwame made a u-turn in which he expressed admiration for Adwoa Safo’s works.

“I also admire the good works you do for our great party and Mother Ghana. In fact you are one of my best MP's. we love you Mummy, please come home to help our party, he stated.



Adwoa Safo and two other MP on the majority side have been referred to the Privileges Committee for not missing fifteen sitting days of Parliament.



On April 5, 2022, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, ordered the aforementioned committee to probe the alleged absenteeism of Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong of Assin Central, and Henry Quartey of Ayawaso Central.



The Speaker's direction has however been challenged by the Muntaka Mubarak who is the Chief Whip of the Minority caucus.



