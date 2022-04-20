2
I am Konkomba by marriage – Abu Jinapor tells Konkomba Youth

Samuel Abu Jinapor1212121212122.jpeg Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The MP for Damongo and the Minister for Lands and Natural resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, have stated he is now a Konkomba by marriage.

He made these remarks on Saturday, 16th April 2022, in a speech read on his behalf at this year’s annual convention of the Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) in Saboba.

In a speech on behalf of the Minister, the Kpembewura, and Member of the Council of State representing the Savanna Region, Alhaji Abdulai Zakari indicated, “I am a Konkomba by marriage; ever since I married my beautiful wife Naada, I became half Konkomba and half Gonja and therefore, a member of the Konkomba Youth Association.

I, therefore, urge the GLYA and KOYA to work closely together to address challenges facing our people.”

“I also welcome the policy of KOYA to say goodbye to bow and arrow and welcome to pen and book.”

The Minister apologized for not being there in person as he would have wished as he had just returned from other duties outside the country a day before the event.

He made a cash donation of 20,000.00 towards the development of KOYA activities.

Also in attendance was the former President of Ghana, his excellency John Dramani Mahama. He was the guest speaker and also made a cash donation of 10,000.00 and some motorbikes to support KOYA activities.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
