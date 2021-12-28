I am a Muslim and I love Jesus - Ras Mubarak goes to church

Ras Mubarak shares a photo with the priest at the St. Lauren Anglican Church in Texas

Ras Mubarak is in Texas

Former MP for Kumbungu goes to church



Ras Mubarak is a Muslim



The former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has declared his love for Jesus Christ.



The politician, who is a Muslim by faith, shared this in a Tweet, declaring that his faith as a Muslim has not held him back from loving Jesus Christ.

“Yesterday on the 1st Sunday after Christmas, I joined friends at the St. Lauren Anglican Church in South Lake, Texas for a church service. I am a Muslim, and I love Jesus,” his tweet read.



His caption is accompanied by a photo he took with a White priest donning a long, black clerical.



Ras Mubarak is a one-term MP of Kumbungu on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress and is a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority.



