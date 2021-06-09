'I am a colossus within the NDC, don’t underestimate me - Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

A few haters shouldn’t underestimate my clout in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former deputy general secretary, Koku Anyidoho has said.

He noted that he is still a recognised member of the NDC and cannot be intimidated by anyone.



Koku Anyidoho in an interview said “Has anybody told you that I am not a member? I am still a member. The support base we have on the ground, don’t underestimate it. If some two, three people are hanging somewhere and they have some ideas, they are allowed to their ideas, but Koku Anyidoho is a colossus within the NDC."



“Nobody should take it for granted. Don’t joke with it,” he reacted to the question of whether he is accepted as a member of the NDC party.

Mr. Anyidoho disclosed that he was prepared to attend the upcoming congress meeting geared towards reforming the party.



“I heard him [Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo] say that there will be a special delegates congress by the end of the year. I will attend,” he said.