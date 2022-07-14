I am blamed for every problem in NPP – John Boadu

NPP elects national leaders

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has denied allegations of him masterminding a manipulation of the voter register scheduled to be used for their upcoming election.



John Boadu, who is seeking reelection, has been accused by some aggrieved individuals who claim he is involved in a manipulation of the register to be used at the party’s upcoming national delegate conference.



“Some people have even accused me of manipulating the register meanwhile I am not part of the election committee. We have an election committee headed by Mac Manu and a planning committee chaired by Sekyereh Abankwah. But it seems I am blamed for everything in the party. it is because I am the most active and all that but some of these are deliberate to cause disaffection,” he told Okay FM.



According to John Boadu, he has no hand in the compilation of the register for the election and therefore cannot be blamed for such a situation.

He further ruled out any suggestion of an attempt to manipulate the register.



However, a hopeful John Boadu has expressed confidence in retaining his position as general secretary of the NPP.



“So far what I am hearing from the party people is that majority of them will vote for me, majority of them believe that I have worked hard enough. The majority of them believe that from where I took the party in 2016, and the victories we have chalked back-to-back, and the tough battle we have ahead of us requires a tried and tested person who has proven himself as up to the task,” he stated.



The NPP has slated July 15 to 17 for its national delegates conference, where national executives of the party will be elected and given a four-year mandate.







