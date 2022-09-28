5
I am coming for those engaged in selling government lands at Ramsar site - Henry Quartey

Wed, 28 Sep 2022

The Greater Accra Regional Minster, Henry Quartey, has issued a stern warning against individuals engaged in the sale of government land, especially at the Ramsar site.

According to him, the Regional Security Council will deal with individuals engaged in the lawless act of selling government’s land.

“I caution those engaged in selling government lands and deploying land guards to desist from it, as the Regional Security Council will deal swiftly with any acts of lawlessness from such groups”, citinewsroom quoted the Minister.

He added occupants of the Ramsar sites will also be removed especially those who have structures on the waterway.

“I am being told by some people; I will not be going after [those occupying Ramsar sites]. Tell them, I am coming. Very soon, we will beat the Ramsar sites and if we find that, a church is sitting on a waterway, mark my words, we will pull it down,” he added.

Henry Quartey in June this year, led some members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to demolish illegal structures at Frafraha in Accra.

The exercise was part of efforts by the Minister to reclaim some encroached acres of fenced land belonging to the State under the care of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
