I am completely disgusted by the tweet of British High Commissioner – Kwesi Pratt

Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Diplomats ought to put on their thinking caps before making public statements, Pratt asserts

Diplomates have years been trying to interfere in Ghana's domestic issues – Pratt



Commenting on issues of great interest, not interference - British High Commissioner



Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has stated that he is disgusted by the tweet shared by British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson regarding the arrest of Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



According to him, the tweet by Thompson was totally wrong and formed part of predated efforts by foreign powers to interfere in Ghana's domestic issues.



Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt said that the explanation given by the British envoy that her tweet was not meant to be an interference in Ghana's domestic matters is not good enough.



"Maybe we should go back to history... and see how western diplomats have meddled in our internal affairs to our detriment, and maybe that will wake our people up. I am disgusted. I'm completely disgusted, and then she comes back and says that is not what I meant.

"It may very well be that was not her intention. It may very well be that it is not what she meant, but she is not the only person reading the tweet. There are millions of people reading her tweet ... and all of us reading her tweet have also a right to interpret it the way our background allows, and that is why diplomats ought to be cautious when they write [and] when they speak.



"That is why diplomats ought to put on their thinking caps when they want to make public statements. I am disgusted with the tweet of the British High Commissioner, completely disgusted," he said.



Meanwhile, Harriet Thompson has clarified that her tweet regarding the arrest of Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was not to interfere in the operations of the Ghana Police Service.



Commissioner Thompson suggested that the police had misconstrued her tweet to mean that she was criticising them.



Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, the diplomat added that it was never her intention to interfere in the work of the police.



"To me, it feels like a stretch. It feels like me saying I am interested in something is a long way from people saying we must take to the streets… Commenting on something that is of great interest to a lot of people in a country is not interfering in the affairs of that country.

"If I had thought there was the remotest chance of that, I wouldn't be tweeting things like that. That is clearly not my intention," she said.



