I am confident that your integrity while in office will be established – Akufo-Addo to Cecilia Dapaah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vouched for the integrity of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in the wake of recent allegations of stolen funds from her home.

The former minister is reported in court documents to have lost over US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis in cash to two former house helps. She has resigned from the Akufo-Addo-led administration to allow for investigations.



In a letter accepting the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, President Akufo-Addo conveyed his belief that her integrity, established during her tenure in office, would ultimately be vindicated.



Part of the letter read, "I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavors."



Meanwhile, the former minister, in her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies were affecting the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.



"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.



Read the full resignation letter below:











Read full text of Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter of Cecilia’



I received your letter, dated Saturday, 22nd July, 2023, resigning from office as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and as a member of Government. It is with considerable regret that I accept, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the Government. The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the Nation. I am confident like you that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.



Background

According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.

