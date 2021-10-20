'I am disappointed in 18 pro-LGBTQI+ rights defenders' - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned international evangelist

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned international evangelist, has expressed disappointment in the 18 prominent Ghanaians who have expressed their sentiments against the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

The 18 prominent Ghanaians made up of lawyers, professors and civil society professionals presented a memorandum to Parliament challenging the bill, which is popularly known as Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.



Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh speaking at the Tema Ghana News Agency Industrial Board Room Dialogue platform said: “I am disappointed with our so-called professors who are to educate us, but are rather supporting the LGBTQI+ things”.



He said it was unfortunate that the elites were rather using languages such as human rights issues to camouflage the issue, adding that “they are using the human right thing to take our minds off the main issues”.



Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh who is the founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach with its international headquarters based in London, United Kingdom, stressed that, “you need to be a human before having rights, is it human right to sodomise people”.



He emphasized that one of the biggest mistakes, stakeholders would do was to embrace LGBTQ+, saying Ghana does not have the logistics and resources to deal with the effects of such acts.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh who is also a tele-evangelist, a philanthropist, a public speaker and the host of Miracle Touch TV programme worldwide, added that accepting activities of LGBTQ+ in Ghana would be an undermining of the country’s culture.



He said that just as the European standard was to marry one, so it was for Ghanaian culture to reject homosexuality and its related community.



“Homosexuality is not our culture, it is also a curse, go to Teshie, Akotolante and some parts of Newtown and you will see the kind of diseases some people are suffering from because of that,” he said.



He therefore called on politicians to heed to the voice of the people as according to him, it would be insensitive on their part to ignore the voices of the people especially when Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists were united against gay activities.



