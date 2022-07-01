I am glad government has decided to go to the IMF – Ato Forson

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson

Ato-Forson reacts to Ghana going back to the IMF

I’m a Ghanaian first before a politician, Ato Forson



Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF



Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed joy about the government finally deciding to go for an International Monitory Funds bailout (IMF) programme.



Ato-Forson, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, said that even though it took the government too long to go for an IMF bailout, the move will put Ghana’s economy back on track.



“I am glad that finally, the NPP government has taken the decision to go to the IMF in a way that Ghana can get the programme obviously to implement, that will, in the long term, bring about the economic stability that we want.



“I have always said that Ghana first. First a Ghanaian, and second a politician. I want to reiterate the fact that this administration has unfortunately delayed too long, it has taken them too long to take a very simple decision and to work very hard to get the programme,” the MP said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Ato Forson made these remarks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



