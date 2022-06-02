I am grateful – Upper West NPP Youth Organiser-elect

Hamid Mohammed Saana

Hamid Mohammed Saana, the Upper West Regional Youth Organizer-elect, has expressed gratitude to delegates of the Party for the confidence reposed in him and voted him into that position.

The Youth Organizer, who polled 112 votes out of 241 valid votes cast was declared the winner of the contest.



In an interview with journalists after the results were declared, Hamid Mohammed Saana expressed gratitude to God for the victory, and said, “I also want to thank the delegates of Upper West region for giving me the mandate to serve the Youth wing of NPP for four years.”

Flanked by his supporters, he expressed that: “I thank them so much for what they have done, this victory calls for more work to be done, galvanize support from the youth across the region towards the Party’s victory in 2024. Forgiving me another four years, means, I have to work harder to prove myself, and lead the youth so that whatever we couldn’t do, we will do it and improve upon the fortunes of the party, so that come 2024, NPP in the Upper West region will move to the next level.”