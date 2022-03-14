‘I am in good health and hope they take me to trial’ – Barker-Vormawor tells court

#FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony

Lawyers for Oliver Barker-Vormawor file bail application at High Court



Court to rule on bail application on March 16



#FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has told the court he is in good health and ready to stand trial.



This comes after the presiding judge Justice Daniel Mensah asked Mr Barker-Vormawor about his current health condition following reports about his ill-health.



“I am in good health. I am prepared to stand trial. I do hope they take me to trial”, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said.

He added that he is however concerned as to whether or not the state will follow through with the case against him.



Meanwhile, Justice Daniel Mensah is expected to deliver a ruling on his bail application on March 16, 2022.



In court, the lawyers of Oliver-Baker, in their application for bail, told the court their client will always be available for court trial when needed.



They argued that even though the court has the discretion to grant bail in all matters, the pleas should be exercised favorably since his client will cooperate with investigations.



He however denied claims by the Attorney-General that his client has no fixed place of abode

Akoko Ampaw said, “he has led them to three locations. They have conducted searches there”, myjoyonline quoted.



Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig however refuted these claims by the lawyers of Oliver-Barker.



She insists that Oliver-Barker has no fixed place of abode therefore the state cannot trust him to show up if he’s granted bail.



Justice Daniel Mensah however adjourned proceedings to Wednesday, March 16 to deliver his ruling.



Background

One of the #FixTheCountry movement conveners, Barker-Vormawor, was remanded into police custody after being charged with Treason Felony on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor's arrest is about a social media post he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in Parliament is passed into law.



During his court appearance on February 14, 2022, the presiding judge, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes, said she does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused due to the nature of the offence.



She, however, urged the defence team to repeat their bail application at the High Court or challenge her ruling.

It is based on this the lawyers of the accused have filed an application for bail at the Tema High Court.