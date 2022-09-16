I am into politics to help people solve problems – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed why he is into politics despite the exertions that come with being in the frontline.

According to the man who has held the Vice-Presidential position since 2017, the myriad of problems that Ghana faces remains the main preoccupation of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



Bawumia was speaking with a journalist of Kenyan private TV channel, KTV, on the sidelines of his official visit to Kenya for the inauguration of President William Samoei Ruto.



Asked about whether or not he gets time to rest, he responded: “My wife also asks me the question, ‘when do you rest?’ Obviously, I enjoy what I do and always find time to rest but the problems are so many and I am trying as much as possible to help my boss, the President, deal with them.

“Because you inherit them and you have to find solutions, and for me that is why I am into politics. Just to make sure you can help people solve problems. So, I always say that I will rest later when we are done with work, but I am okay,” he stressed.



The interview also touched on other major issues like the global and local economy, his rumoured presidential ambitions and the successes and challenges of the government.



SARA