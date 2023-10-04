I am not a spokesperson for Bawumia - Sefa Kayi fends off Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr had recourse to question the posture of the host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, Kwami Sefa Kayi on the Tuesday, September 3, 2023, edition of the show.

While making a submission that a statement made by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia bordered on politicalisation of religion, Kwesi Pratt felt the need to indicate that the host was speaking in defence of the vice president.



“What I am trying to say is that everything said against Dr Bawumia today, Kwami has found a way to defend it,” he stated after initially questioning why the host seem to defending the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful.



While disagreeing with Kwesi Pratt’s assertion, the host issued a disclaimer and maintained that his action has been aimed at establishing facts and context around the issue.



“Please I am not the spokesperson for the vice president,” Sefa Kayi emphasised.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in the lead to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

The party is expected to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election in a November 4 primary.



