I am not aware of any sack – Ghana Airport MD reacts

Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa, has stated that he is unaware that he has been relieved from his duty as Managing Director.



While Yaw Kwakwa was briefing the parliamentary committee on the impasse between McDan and the Ghana Airports Company Limited, a letter of his dismissal was leaked on social media.

The letter signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said, “His Excellency the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated."



While addressing the media, a journalist asked of his views on the matter, and in response, he said he was oblivious about any such letter and its contents, adding that his appointment was not terminated.



“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he said.