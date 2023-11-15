I am not going to do any showdown – Bagbin affirms as parliament gears up for 2024 budget debate

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged MPs to familiarize themselves with the Standing Order of the House as debates on the 2024 budget review are set to commence on November 19.

Bagbin emphasized his strict adherence to the rules and his commitment to enforcing them without resorting to any showdown.



Addressing members on the floor of the House, Bagbin stated, "Honourable members, the tone has been set clearly. I now have my task set out for me, and I am going to apply and enforce our rules vigorously. So, when you go, read the Order in the house, part 15 of the Standing Orders. I am going to apply them. I am not going to do any show down."



In a related development, during the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Finance Statement on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced significant measures.



These included a zero VAT rate for locally manufactured sanitary pads and the elimination of import duty on raw materials for their local production.

Ofori-Atta highlighted these exemptions among the eight announced during his address.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE