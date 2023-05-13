I am not happy – Sekyere Afram Plains MP speaks after voting

Alex Adomako–Mensah, Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency MP

A contestant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency and current Member of Parliament (MP) Alex Adomako–Mensah has made it clear he is shocked to hear all kinds of unfounded and unguided information about his stewardship as MP for the constituency.

Speaking after casting his vote in the ongoing primaries, Mr. Adomako- Mensah told the media, he was neither happy nor excited about some of the things that were said ahead of the elections and “Things that have been said because of this election are very surprising, I have served the people of this constituency well and I am not happy at all.”



“The people have faith in me and by the end of the day victory will be ours, I am winning to lead the people of this great party in 2024".

Mr. Adomako is challenged in the election by his nephew Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr and two others.



The ongoing elections already have had its fair share of challenges and hitches, it is also on the NDC and EC list of hot spots in the ongoing primaries.