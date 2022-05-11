1
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabbykkl NPP leading Member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians complain of hardship

Gabby admits to economic hardship in Ghana

Government is doing its best, says Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has stated that he is not pleased with the current economic conditions in Ghana.

In an interview on Asaase Radio, the NPP member noted that his perspective on the economy cannot be different from that of everyone, including the president and other members of the government.

“I am not too sure my perspective will be different from yours. I am not happy with the economy. I don’t think you are happy with the economy; I certainly don’t think the president is happy with the economy because he had made it so; he said so that he is not happy. His vice president had repeated that, his finance minister had said same. So we are not happy with the economy,” he said.

Beyond his admission, the founder of the Danquah Institute said the situation could not be said to be peculiar to Ghana, calling it a global problem.

“I am not too sure it is a peculiar situation with Ghana. I heard Boris Johnson saying that quite recently, he is not happy. Biden is not happy. Wherever you go, Nigeria, I don’t think there is any country where you will say that the leadership and the people are happy with the state of the economy,” he stated.

He emphasized that the current situation is largely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the face of the current challenge, Gabby Otchere-Darko made a case that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing its best to manage the affairs of Ghana.

“I believe that yes, you cannot run away from the fact that the economy is facing serious challenges, that’s accepted, and you cannot run away from the fact that Ghanaians are struggling. You cannot run away from the fact that the government is trying its best to in managing the situation. Is that the best? I believe that time will tell,” he added.

