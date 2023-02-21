I am not okay, I miss him – Christian Atsu’s wife speaks

Marie-Claire Rupio, the partner of Christian Atsu has spoken about her state of being following the demise of her husband.

In a voice recording shared by Accra-based Peace FM, the widow addresses persons expressing concern about her wellbeing. She shares her struggles in trying to put herself together adding that she misses her husband and was doing all it takes to be strong for her kids.



“Hey everyone, a lot of you are asking if I am okay now; I am not but I am trying. I am trying to be strong. I have three kids, they need me. I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to eat, I don’t want to sleep, don’t want to do nothing. I just want to be there with him. But life goes on even though it hurts. It hurts right here so much but I am trying and I will be strong for my kids. I miss him, I miss him so much,” she said in a teary voice.



The mortal remains of the Ghana international who perished in the devastating earthquake in Turkey arrived home, to a solemn welcome.0



The remains touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, 19 February 2023, onboard Turkish Airlines.

The body was received by his family, and a government delegation led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as well as a delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Also present were Members of the Clergy, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, members of the Ghana Supporters Union, other members of government, members of the football fraternity among others.



