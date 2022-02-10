I am not responsible for the E-Levy cake neither did I partake in its cutting - Senyo Hosi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi, has explained his role at the recent birthday party of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu.



According to him, he was at the event as an invited guest when the cake was delivered. He can therefore confirm that he had absolutely no hand in its delivery and neither was any minority member.



“I have noted various comments regarding my presence at the party to mark the 65th birthday of my good friend, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (OKMB), the majority leader in parliament. I have also noted suggestions that I am responsible for the supply or donation of the E-Levy cake

“I hereby submit my response I am not responsible for the E-LEVY Cake neither did I partake in its cutting. As a guest at anyone's party, I do not hold responsibility for the type of cake that is ordered or gifted by anyone. I was present when the cake was delivered and can confirm neither OKMB nor the Minority was responsible for the supply of the cake. It was a surprise gift from the very person who delivered the cake,” he added.



His comment comes on the back of suggestions by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the E-Levy cake that was gifted him at his birthday ceremony by a businessman.



“The person who brought the cake as a gift said all I think about these days is the E-Levy and so he decided to design E-Levy cake for me. Everyone gathered laughed over it. That was the fun side of it. I didn’t order for E-Levy cake. The person who brought it is not even a family member,” the Majority Leader explained.



Senyo Hosi who was captured sitting behind the E-Levy cake at the ceremony has denied being behind this development as many have lined him to the unidentified business man who gifted the cake to the Majority Leader.



“My presence at any party where E-LEVY is presented as a matter of discussion or as a cake does not define or establish my position on E-LEVY.”

On February 9, 2022, photos and videos from the celebration of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu’s birthday with an E-Levy cake went viral.



The video captured an all-green, six-part cake that spelt out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



Big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs were in attendance and it sure seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



This brought up many questions especially about how inappropriate the development was considering how massively the E-Levy bill has been opposed and the fact that it is still under consideration in parliament.