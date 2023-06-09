I am not scared of going to jail – Frimpong-Boateng

Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) says he is unconcerned about being convicted.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng stated that he is unconcerned if the attention of all the corruption and terrible things going on is on him and he is prosecuted.



He noted that he is not an angel, but if the only thing that worries authority, especially those who are very powerful but lack political power, is to convict him, then they should continue.



In response to his arrest and subsequent GH¢2 million bail by the Special Prosecutor following investigations into the work of the Inter-Ministeriall Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), of which Prof Frimpong Boateng was head, he stated that he is not afraid of being convicted.



Following his arrest and subsequent interrogation, he was informed that he required self-recognizance bail in the amount of GH2 million.



He claimed that a friend of his who worked at the SP office was the one who stood in and had him bailed.



Officers from the OSP followed him to his residence in accordance with the bail conditions, following which he was allowed to leave.

According to the former minister, horrible things like corruption are happening everywhere, but he is being demonised and victimised.



He, on the other hand, stated that he was unconcerned about going to jail.



He said that his accusers killed even the Lord Jesus Christ.



He made the remarks in an interview with Joy News on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



“I am not sacred. Why should I be scared? Even the son of God, Jesus Christ, the sinless one was convicted and killed. So if people want to kill you, they know what to do to kill you. This is what I want to say. If people who have the power to do things… they will know what to do because it happened to even the sinless one.