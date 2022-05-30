I am on the street to feed my family - Street boy shares sad story

Source: Benabi Discovery

Many young adults have been found loitering on the streets of Accra and other outskirts of the metropolis; all in the quest to pursue a livelihood.

The lenses of Benabi Discovery focused on 17-year-old Prince Sarfo, who's known as "90" on the streets.



Prince hails from Bodwease, and he's been on the streets for the past four years; on a quest to raise money to support his single mother and other younger siblings at home.



In the midst of the dangers and harsh weather conditions in the open space, the young lad is poised to get the best of his livelihood.

Young Prince is a talented footballer, one that won him the name "90".



He's got a passion to develop his capabilities, and as such expects a helping hand to support his education and to possibly get enrolled in a football academy.



