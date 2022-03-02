5
I am pained brilliant Koku has allowed some children to mislead him – Bobie Ansah reacts to GHC1m defamation suit

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anydoho sues Bobie Ansah

Koku demands GHC1 million damages against Bobie

Bobie denies defaming Koku

Broadcast journalist with Accra FM, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, has claimed innocence in the defamation suit filed against him by former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

Koku Anyidoho in a suit filed at the Accra High Court on March 1, 2022, demanded

among certain reliefs, damages of GHC1 million to be awarded against the broadcaster.

In his statement of claim, Koku Anyidoho said Bobie Ansah reproduced some disparaging allegations against him during a broadcast.

“The said allegations were not authored by Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah but he re-produced the allegations on a programme on a station described as “Pendream TV”.

A Youtube video clip was circulated in the name of a certain "JM Ba Kwadwo,” he stated.

But reacting to the suit in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, Bobie Ansah expressed disappointment about the former party secretary.

According to Bobie Ansah, his only means of association with the said broadcast is his voice which is used as a jingle by the said Pendream TV.

“Koku is a very intelligent person, very sharp person. In Ghana when you are talking about prolific writers, you can’t do without Koku. When it comes to literacy I am not on his level and so my soul feels pained about where my brother has gotten to. As friends we discuss how to bring our brother back when we meet.

“My brother has allowed himself to be misled by some small children while those children cannot mislead me,” Bobie said.

Watch video below:

