I am pregnant for a Catholic priest - Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidor Mensah

• Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has shared a positive pregnancy test kit on Facebook

• The former HIV AIDS Ambassador says she is surprised by the possibility of her being pregnant



• According to her she has been on birth control



Former Ghanaian HIV AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has shared a pregnancy test she has taken recently indicating that she may have taken seed.



Having been in the news recently with issues of depression and which led to her son being taken away from her, the German-based Dzidzor Mensah says she is taken aback by the new development.



According to her, she has had an Intrauterine Device (IUD) birth control implant fixed for her a year ago and was not expecting to get pregnant anytime soon.

She further discloses in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb that the individual responsible for the pregnancy is a Catholic priest based in Hamburg.



Oh God please help me. I can't be pregnant. I haven't slept the whole night. Oh, my dear father in the grave please help your daughter for I cannot bear another pregnancy again. The man responsible too is a Catholic Priest in Hamburg,” she wrote.



She hints that should the pregnancy turn out to be true after further tests, she will take legal action against the facility that fixed her IUD for failing to do a professional job.



“I had an IUD last year but why again? I will go for another pregnancy test on Monday and if it's still true, I will sue the facility who did this unprofessional IUD family planning for me,” she stated.



