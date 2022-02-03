'I am proud to have honed my political skills under Atta Mills' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mahama, others launch JEAM Memorial Heritage

Mahama eulogizes the late president Mills



Koku Anyidoho accuses Heritage of cloning Atta Mills' Institute's colours



Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills under whom he served as vice president of Ghana.



In a post on his social media timeline, Former President John Dramani Mahama described the late president as someone who was tolerant, kind, fair but firm.



He mentioned that he was honoured and much gratified to have cut his political skills teeth under Professor Atta Mills.

“I am proud to have honed my political skills at his feet,” he added.



Mahama, on Tuesday, February 1, officially launched the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana together with some other renowned politicians and academics.



The organization shall be a “non-profit, independent, non-partisan organization anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.”



The launch of the organisation has incurred the wrath of founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, who called out John Mahama and his group, accusing them of stealing his ideas.



"Thieves!!! They are so INCOMPETENT!! They Stole the Green & White of the Atta-Mills Institute, and now running away to use blue because they have been badly exposed. They don't know what colours to use. Tweaaaaa!!!!" he tweeted on February 1.

Late President Atta Mills passed away on July 24, 2012 at the age of 68 years at the 37 Military hospital.



John Mahama served as his deputy until his demise where per constitutional provisions, he was sworn in as the substantive president.



