I am ready to serve you better - NDC constituency secretary hopeful

Hadi Amadu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency secretary hopeful for Ejura-Sekyeredumase constituency, Honorable Amadu Hadi, popularly known as 'geography lawyer' has reaffirmed his readiness to serve his constituents and the party with commitment and integrity when given the opportunity.

Honorable Hadi made this declaration over the weekend when he met with some delegates within the constituency to inform them of his intention to contest in the upcoming constituency elections.



"I am a grassroot person and I served the party as a polling agent 2012.



I am also a polling station executive. I think everyone would want to contest a position that he/she can better serve his/her people and the party. just like football if you don't put your players at their right positions you may not achieve Victory. I think I can better serve our delegates, party supporters and the party as a whole at the top level" he said.

He also assured delegates that he will be reliable and accessible in addressing their concerns when given the nod.



Honorable Hadi in mid last year officially declared his intention to contest in the party's upcoming constituency elections as a secretary. He has since been consulting and engaging party members and delegates to sell his message.