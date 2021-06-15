'I am ready to transform Accra' – Aspiring Mayor

Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey

• Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey is aspiring to be the Mayor of AMA

• She said as part of her transformational agenda, she will institute nightly cleanup within the metropolis



• She is of the view that she is a unifier and that is what the city needs



Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, one of the strong contenders likely to be named as the Mayor for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said, she is ready to transform Accra like the transformational agenda already being carried out by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



According to her, a woman is needed at the current stage of development in Accra due to the fact that the woman is in a better position to ensure that cleanliness established in the metropolis as with the old adage “a woman is better positioned to ensure that the home and environment is always clean”.



The aspiring Mayor indicated that she has had a gap analysis done and is ready to follow through with a transformational agenda which will make the capital city the cleanest in Africa.

“This is a woman who represented the New Patriotic Party in Okaikoi North Constituency in 2004 and won the seat for the party, at the time when people didn't believe as a woman would be able to deliver victory for the party,” Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey said in an interview with US-based Sinai Mountain radio.



She added, as an MP, she worked very well with the Muslims and through that she a rapport with non-NPP members who lived in the constituency to ensure the development of Okaikwei North and peaceful coexistent.



Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey who sees herself as a unifier was named Hajia Aisha by the Chief Imam.



She noted, one of the major changes she will bring on board as a mayor is to institute nightly cleanups within the metropolis.



“I have always said that if we want Accra to transform, we need to do the cleanups in the evening as it is being done in other jurisdictions, so that the people including the market women can go about their duties in the morning.

“Secondly, I want to institute a hall of fame and link it to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) where it can even serve as a Ga museum and the building as a tourist attraction,” she added.



Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey is competing for the position with other potential candidates like Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Nathaniel Nartey and Archibald Amartey Amarteifi.



Over 200 persons have been recommended for nomination by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives in the Greater Accra Region.



The President's nomination is expected to be approved by not less than two-thirds majority of members of the various assemblies.